    USAFA Hockey vs Canisius College [Image 12 of 13]

    USAFA Hockey vs Canisius College

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2021

    Photo by Joshua Armstrong 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force forward Thomas Daskas faces off against Canisius College forward Matt Long during a home game at the Academy’s Cadet Ice Arena, Feb. 20, 2021. Air Force defeats Canisius 5-1. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2021
    Date Posted: 02.23.2021 15:17
    Photo ID: 6530095
    VIRIN: 210220-F-NH566-1034
    Resolution: 3600x2396
    Size: 4.05 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA Hockey vs Canisius College [Image 13 of 13], by Joshua Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFA

