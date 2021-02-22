Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona National Guard Helps Deliver Vaccine to Coconino County Residents [Image 6 of 6]

    Arizona National Guard Helps Deliver Vaccine to Coconino County Residents

    FLAGSTAFF, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Laura Bauer 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Alfredo Ortega, a Motor Transport Operator with the Arizona Army National Guard's 2220th Transportation Company, directs traffic into a vaccination site in Flagstaff, Ariz., Feb. 22, 2021. Gillespie and many other Citizen-Soldiers continue to support their communities across the state of Arizona during this COVID-19 pandemic.

    Date Taken: 02.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.23.2021 13:33
    VIRIN: 210222-Z-AA430-005
    Location: FLAGSTAFF, AZ, US 
    vaccine
    Soldiers
    Arizona
    national guard
    Covid-19
    azcv19

