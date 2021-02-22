Arizona National Guard Helps Deliver Vaccine to Coconino County Residents

Spc. Taylor Hunt, a Medic with the Arizona Army National Guard, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Coconino County residents Feb. 22, 2021. AZNG Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen directed traffic, checked in patients, and administered the vaccine to an estimated 300 recipients at this vaccination site in Flagstaff, Ariz.
