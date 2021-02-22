Spc. Taylor Hunt, a Medic with the Arizona Army National Guard, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Coconino County residents Feb. 22, 2021. AZNG Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen directed traffic, checked in patients, and administered the vaccine to an estimated 300 recipients at this vaccination site in Flagstaff, Ariz.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2021 Date Posted: 02.23.2021 13:33 Photo ID: 6529880 VIRIN: 210222-Z-AA430-002 Resolution: 3456x5184 Size: 1.99 MB Location: FLAGSTAFF, AZ, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arizona National Guard Helps Deliver Vaccine to Coconino County Residents [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Laura Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.