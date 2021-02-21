11th MEU ADRD conduct dry fire drills

A U.S. Marine with the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, draws an M1911 pistol while conducting dry-fire drills during Realistic Urban Training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 21, 2021. RUT provides the 11th MEU an opportunity to train and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in an urban environment, where the ADRD serves a critical role bringing capabilities for reconnaissance and surveillance missions and precision raids. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio)

Date Taken: 02.21.2021 Date Posted: 02.23.2021 Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, US by Cpl Israel Chincio