    11th MEU ADRD conduct dry fire drills [Image 3 of 9]

    11th MEU ADRD conduct dry fire drills

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    A U.S. Marine with the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, sights in with an M4A1 carbine while conducting dry-fire drills during Realistic Urban Training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 21, 2021. RUT provides the 11th MEU an opportunity to train and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in an urban environment, where the ADRD serves a critical role bringing capabilities for reconnaissance and surveillance missions and precision raids. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2021
    Date Posted: 02.23.2021 13:22
    Photo ID: 6529844
    VIRIN: 210221-M-ET529-2025
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 11.14 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU ADRD conduct dry fire drills [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    11th MEU
    RUT
    Dry Fire
    M4A1 carbine
    M1911
    ADRD

