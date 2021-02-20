Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 vaccinations provided for N.D. National Guard Soldiers [Image 3 of 4]

    COVID-19 vaccinations provided for N.D. National Guard Soldiers

    FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2021

    Photo by Chief Master Sgt. David Lipp 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    Maj. Crystal Nemer, an Army nurse in the North Dakota National Guard State Medical Detachment, prepares a syringe prior to administering a voluntary COVID-19 vaccination to a Soldier at the North Dakota Air National Guard Base, Fargo, N.D., Feb. 20, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David H Lipp)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 vaccinations provided for N.D. National Guard Soldiers [Image 4 of 4], by CMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ANG
    National Guard
    ARNG
    covid19nationalguard
    InThisTogetherND

