88th SFS Hosts Coffee With A Cop Event

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jesus Gonzalez, 88th Security Forces Squadron plans and programs section chief and Staff Sgt. Alyssa Modlin, 88th SFS police services non-commissioned officer-in-charge, talk with a community resident during the Coffee with a Cop event at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Oct. 23, 2020. At the event, residents of the base were able to talk with members of Security Forces, have a cup of coffee, and take home some free materials such as cards with important base phone numbers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2021 10:49
|Photo ID:
|6529484
|VIRIN:
|201023-F-AV193-1037
|Resolution:
|3646x2434
|Size:
|3.06 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
