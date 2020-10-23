Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    88th SFS Hosts Coffee With A Cop Event [Image 4 of 7]

    88th SFS Hosts Coffee With A Cop Event

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2020

    Photo by Wesley Farnsworth 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jesus Gonzalez, 88th Security Forces Squadron plans and programs section chief, talks with a community resident during the Coffee with a Cop event at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Oct. 23, 2020. At the event, residents of the base were able to talk with members of Security Forces, have a cup of coffee, and take home some free materials such as cards with important base phone numbers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2020
    Date Posted: 02.23.2021 10:49
    Photo ID: 6529483
    VIRIN: 201023-F-AV193-1027
    Resolution: 4055x2707
    Size: 3.91 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 88th SFS Hosts Coffee With A Cop Event [Image 7 of 7], by Wesley Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    88th SFS Hosts Coffee With A Cop Event
    88th SFS Hosts Coffee With A Cop Event
    88th SFS Hosts Coffee With A Cop Event
    88th SFS Hosts Coffee With A Cop Event
    88th SFS Hosts Coffee With A Cop Event
    88th SFS Hosts Coffee With A Cop Event
    88th SFS Hosts Coffee With A Cop Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
    88 ABW
    88th Air Base Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT