    88th SFS Hosts Coffee With A Cop Event [Image 1 of 7]

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2020

    Photo by Wesley Farnsworth 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Gilbert Gallegos, 88th Security Forces Squadron investigator, talks with a community resident during the Coffee with a Cop event at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Oct. 23, 2020. At the event, residents of the base were able to talk with members of Security Forces, have a cup of coffee, and take home some free materials such as cards with important base phone numbers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2020
    Date Posted: 02.23.2021
    VIRIN: 201023-F-AV193-1003
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
