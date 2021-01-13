Students Take On Obstacle Course During Survival Training

Students assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School carry a simulated patient through an obstacle course with an improvised litter they built during the survival phase of Survival Evasion Resistance and Escape Level-C training (SERE) at Camp Mackall, North Carolina, Jan. 13, 2021. Soldiers in SERE underwent intensive training in support of the Code of the Conduct, and were taught survival fieldcraft skills, techniques of evasion, resistance to exploitation and resolution skills along with critical life saving techniques for austere conditions that are key to survival and the ability to return with honor. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

