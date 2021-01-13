Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Students Take On Obstacle Course During Survival Training

    Students Take On Obstacle Course During Survival Training

    CAMP MACKALL, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    Students assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School carry a simulated patient through an obstacle course with an improvised litter they built during the survival phase of Survival Evasion Resistance and Escape Level-C training (SERE) at Camp Mackall, North Carolina, Jan. 13, 2021. Soldiers in SERE underwent intensive training in support of the Code of the Conduct, and were taught survival fieldcraft skills, techniques of evasion, resistance to exploitation and resolution skills along with critical life saving techniques for austere conditions that are key to survival and the ability to return with honor. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Students Take On Obstacle Course During Survival Training, by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SERE
    Survival
    USASOC
    SWCS
    Camp Mackall
    GoArmySOF

