    Cpt. Moore assumes command of Headquarters and Headquarters Company at live streamed ceremony

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    02.19.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany -- Capt. Alexander Moore, incoming commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, thanks outgoing commander, Capt. Justin Brooks, at the live streamed change of command ceremony Feb. 19 at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cpt. Moore assumes command of Headquarters and Headquarters Company at live streamed ceremony [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    US Army
    Wiesbaden
    StongEurope
    target_news_europe

