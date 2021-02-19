WIESBADEN, Germany -- Capt. Alexander Moore, incoming commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, thanks outgoing commander, Capt. Justin Brooks, at the live streamed change of command ceremony Feb. 19 at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden.
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2021 06:38
|Photo ID:
|6529115
|VIRIN:
|210219-A-U0598-277
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|22.8 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cpt. Moore assumes command of Headquarters and Headquarters Company at live streamed ceremony [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
