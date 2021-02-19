WIESBADEN, Germany -- Capt. Alexander Moore, incoming commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, completes the passing of the colors at the live streamed change of command ceremony Feb. 19 at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2021 Date Posted: 02.23.2021 06:38 Photo ID: 6529114 VIRIN: 210219-A-UO598-234 Resolution: 9504x6336 Size: 18.25 MB Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cpt. Moore assumes command of Headquarters and Headquarters Company at live streamed ceremony [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.