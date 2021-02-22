Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Stephen Townsend visits NAS Sigonella [Image 6 of 7]

    Gen. Stephen Townsend visits NAS Sigonella

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Josh Cote 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    210222-N-UJ449-1003 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb. 22, 2021) – U.S. Army General Stephen Townsend, commander, U.S. Africa Command, greets U.S. Soldiers with the U.S. Army Joint Tactical Ground Station during a base tour of Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Feb. 22, 2021. U.S. Africa Command, with partners, counters transnational threats and malign actors, strengthens security forces, and responds to crises in order to advance U.S. national interests and promote regional security, stability, and prosperity. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Josh Coté)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.23.2021 05:45
    Photo ID: 6529112
    VIRIN: 210222-N-UJ449-1003
    Resolution: 3678x2627
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Stephen Townsend visits NAS Sigonella [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Josh Cote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Africa Command
    Naval Air Station Sigonella
    Navy
    Army
    base visit
    Gen. Stephen Townsend

