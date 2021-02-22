Gen. Stephen Townsend visits NAS Sigonella

210222-N-UJ449-1003 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb. 22, 2021) – U.S. Army General Stephen Townsend, commander, U.S. Africa Command, greets U.S. Soldiers with the U.S. Army Joint Tactical Ground Station during a base tour of Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Feb. 22, 2021. U.S. Africa Command, with partners, counters transnational threats and malign actors, strengthens security forces, and responds to crises in order to advance U.S. national interests and promote regional security, stability, and prosperity. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Josh Coté)

