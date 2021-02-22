Gen. Stephen Townsend visits NAS Sigonella

210222-N-OX321-1136 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb. 22, 2021) – U.S. Army General Stephen Townsend, commander, U.S. Africa Command, speaks with U.S. Airmen from the 324th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron during a base tour of Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Feb. 22, 2021. U.S. Africa Command, with partners, counters transnational threats and malign actors, strengthens security forces, and responds to crises in order to advance U.S. national interests and promote regional security, stability, and prosperity. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay)

