Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Gen. Stephen Townsend visits NAS Sigonella [Image 4 of 7]

    Gen. Stephen Townsend visits NAS Sigonella

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kegan Kay 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    210222-N-OX321-1120 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb. 22, 2021) – U.S. Army General Stephen Townsend, commander, U.S. Africa Command, greets U.S. Airmen from the 324th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron during a base tour of Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Feb. 22, 2021. U.S. Africa Command, with partners, counters transnational threats and malign actors, strengthens security forces, and responds to crises in order to advance U.S. national interests and promote regional security, stability, and prosperity. Photo edited to remove tail numbers for security purpose. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.23.2021 05:45
    Photo ID: 6529110
    VIRIN: 210222-N-OX321-1120
    Resolution: 5394x3853
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Stephen Townsend visits NAS Sigonella [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Kegan Kay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gen. Stephen Townsend visits NAS Sigonella
    Gen. Stephen Townsend visits NAS Sigonella
    Gen. Stephen Townsend visits NAS Sigonella
    Gen. Stephen Townsend visits NAS Sigonella
    Gen. Stephen Townsend visits NAS Sigonella
    Gen. Stephen Townsend visits NAS Sigonella
    Gen. Stephen Townsend visits NAS Sigonella

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Africa Command
    Naval Air Station Sigonella
    Navy
    Army
    base visit
    Gen. Stephen Townsend

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT