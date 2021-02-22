Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iraqi Security Forces Receive Class IX Equipment at AAAB [Image 7 of 8]

    Iraqi Security Forces Receive Class IX Equipment at AAAB

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Armando Vasquez 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Iraqi security forces receive more than $3 million in military Class IX equipment through the Al Asad Air Base Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund program Feb. 22, 2021, led by U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Rudolph DaRocha, a Forward Logistics Element CTEF responsible officer here. More than 100 pallets of repair parts and components were divested to the Iraqi military. The equipment will enhance the Iraqi maintenance support as they conduct daily operations in their continued fight to defeat Daesh. The Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve uses CTEF to directly increase and enable its key lines of effort - enhance partners force readiness and capabilities, ensure regional security at national borders and historic Daesh operating areas, and further develop force protection for partner forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Armando Vasquez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.23.2021 05:27
    Photo ID: 6529101
    VIRIN: 210222-Z-HN930-0026
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 4.88 MB
    Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iraqi Security Forces Receive Class IX Equipment at AAAB [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Armando Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    1st TSC
    Iraq
    ISIS
    CJTF-OIR
    CTEF
    AAAB

