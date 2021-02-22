Iraqi Security Forces Receive Class IX Equipment at AAAB

Iraqi security forces receive more than $3 million in military Class IX equipment through the Al Asad Air Base Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund program Feb. 22, 2021, led by U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Rudolph DaRocha, a Forward Logistics Element CTEF responsible officer here. More than 100 pallets of repair parts and components were divested to the Iraqi military. The equipment will enhance the Iraqi maintenance support as they conduct daily operations in their continued fight to defeat Daesh. The Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve uses CTEF to directly increase and enable its key lines of effort - enhance partners force readiness and capabilities, ensure regional security at national borders and historic Daesh operating areas, and further develop force protection for partner forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Armando Vasquez)

Date Taken: 02.22.2021
Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ