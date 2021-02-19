Monthly Customer Service Awards presented by command team (February 2021)

Garrison Commander Col. Mario Washington, issues the $500 award and certificate of recognition to Sedat Selmani, recreation assistant, Feb. 19, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2021 06:38
|Photo ID:
|6529096
|VIRIN:
|021920-A-AB123-006
|Resolution:
|3275x2636
|Size:
|3.82 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
