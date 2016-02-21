210219-N-BM428-0081 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 19, 2021) Cmdr. Thomas Ralston, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), renders salute to the Hellenic Navy Ellis-class frigate HS Adrias (F 459) during a War at Sea exercise in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 19, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

Date Taken: 02.21.2016 Date Posted: 02.23.2021 Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA This work, USS Porter Participates in War at Sea Exercise with Hellenic Navy [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS