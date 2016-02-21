Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Porter Participates in War at Sea Exercise with Hellenic Navy [Image 12 of 12]

    USS Porter Participates in War at Sea Exercise with Hellenic Navy

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    02.21.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    210219-N-BM428-0081 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 19, 2021) Cmdr. Thomas Ralston, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), renders salute to the Hellenic Navy Ellis-class frigate HS Adrias (F 459) during a War at Sea exercise in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 19, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2016
    Date Posted: 02.23.2021 04:24
    Photo ID: 6529065
    VIRIN: 210219-N-BM428-0081
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 790.26 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
