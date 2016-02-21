USS Porter Participates in War at Sea Exercise with Hellenic Navy

210219-N-BM428-0015 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 19, 2021) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Nalla Tejera, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), observes the Hellenic Navy Elli-class frigate HS Adrias (F 459) during a War at Sea exercise in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 19, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

