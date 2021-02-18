Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Stewart Hosts Law Enforcement Symposium [Image 2 of 2]

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Infantry Division

    Maj. Gen. Antonio Aguto, commanding general, 3rd Infantry Division, speaks to Hinesville Chief of Police Lloyd Slater during the law enforcement symposium at Fort Stewart Feb. 18 2021. The symposium was a collaboration event with regional and military law enforcement agencies and Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield Command teams to address issues and educate each other on their challenges, capabilities, and best practices. (Photo by Heather Teter)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2021
    Date Posted: 02.22.2021 22:07
    Photo ID: 6528877
    VIRIN: 210218-A-LK473-002
    Resolution: 4615x3178
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    law enforcement
    3rd Infantry Division
    FBI
    partnership
    Military police
    385th Military Police

