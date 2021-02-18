Fort Stewart Hosts Law Enforcement Symposium

Maj. Gen. Antonio Aguto, commanding general, 3rd Infantry Division, speaks to Hinesville Chief of Police Lloyd Slater during the law enforcement symposium at Fort Stewart Feb. 18 2021. The symposium was a collaboration event with regional and military law enforcement agencies and Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield Command teams to address issues and educate each other on their challenges, capabilities, and best practices. (Photo by Heather Teter)

