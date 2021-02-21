Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Barry Conducts Resilient Shield Exercise [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Barry Conducts Resilient Shield Exercise

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.21.2021

    Photo by Ensign Emilio Mackie 

    USS Barry (DDG 52)

    Lt. Jeffrey Alcantara, from Los Angeles, Ca., the anti-terrorism officer assigned to the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52), stands Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) officer watch in the ship’s combat information center during bi-lateral exercise Resilient Shield 2021. Resilient Shield is an annual computer-based Fleet Synthetic Training-Joint (FST-J) exercise focused on BMD, designed to test U.S. Naval tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) against potential regional threats while ensuring Japanese and U.S. forces are well-rehearsed in executing those TTPs in the 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet employs 50 to 70 ships and submarines across the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans. U.S. 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ens. Emilio Mackie)

    This work, USS Barry Conducts Resilient Shield Exercise [Image 2 of 2], by ENS Emilio Mackie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

