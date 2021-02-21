Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Michigan Army National Guard Soldier takes worship break [Image 1 of 2]

    Michigan Army National Guard Soldier takes worship break

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Army Sgt. Hannah Boulden, a signals support system specialist with the 1434th Engineer Company, 507th Engineer Battalion, Michigan National Guard, sets aside her tactical gear and plays her guitar during Catholic worship services at the U.S. Capitol, Feb. 21st, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2021
    Date Posted: 02.22.2021 20:31
    Photo ID: 6528815
    VIRIN: 210221-Z-EZ983-1002
    Resolution: 6720x3780
    Size: 26.39 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Hometown: IRON MOUNTAIN, MI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan Army National Guard Soldier takes worship break [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Michigan Army National Guard Soldier takes worship break
    Michigan Army National Guard Soldier takes worship break

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Capitol
    National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    DCNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT