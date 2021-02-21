Michigan Army National Guard Soldier takes worship break

U.S. Army Sgt. Hannah Boulden, a signals support system specialist with the 1434th Engineer Company, 507th Engineer Battalion, Michigan National Guard, sets aside her tactical gear and plays her guitar during Catholic worship services at the U.S. Capitol, Feb. 21st, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

