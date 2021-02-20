Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Laboon Conducts VBSS Exercise [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Laboon Conducts VBSS Exercise

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    02.20.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jeremy Boan 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 20, 2021) – Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Christopher Meinert, from St. Louis, conducts a body search during a visit, board, search, and seize (VBSS) exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) Feb. 20, 2021. Laboon is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (US Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jeremy R. Boan/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2021
    Date Posted: 02.22.2021 18:49
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    VBSS
    Sailors
    Destroyer
    US Navy
    USS Laboon
    DDG 58

