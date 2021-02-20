USS Laboon Conducts VBSS Exercise

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 20, 2021) – Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Robert Harmon, from Edwards Air Force Base, California, conducts tactical movements during a visit, board, search, and seizure (VBSS) exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) Feb. 20, 2021. Laboon is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (US Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jeremy R. Boan/Released)

