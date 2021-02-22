Pentagon Press Secretary Briefs Reporters

Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby holds a press briefing, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Feb. 22, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|02.22.2021
|02.22.2021 17:21
|6528658
|210222-D-BN624-0213
|6048x4024
|13.09 MB
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|1
|0
