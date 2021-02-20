Community members provided donations to a local church, Feb. 19, 2021, Killeen, Texas. Staff. Sgt. Marquis Fuse, Bravo Company, 303rd Military Intelligence Battalion, 504th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, volunteered to assist with donations and tracking families during the fire. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Marquis Fuse)
