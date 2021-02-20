Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Donations [Image 2 of 2]

    Donations

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Melissa Lessard 

    504th Military Intelligence Brigade

    Community members provided donations to a local church, Feb. 19, 2021, Killeen, Texas. Staff. Sgt. Marquis Fuse, Bravo Company, 303rd Military Intelligence Battalion, 504th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, volunteered to assist with donations and tracking families during the fire. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Marquis Fuse)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2021
    Date Posted: 02.22.2021 16:30
    Photo ID: 6528498
    VIRIN: 210220-A-HC115-377
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Donations [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Melissa Lessard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Staff Sgt. Marquis Fuse
    Donations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Community pulls together

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Donations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT