    Staff Sgt. Marquis Fuse

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Melissa Lessard 

    504th Military Intelligence Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Marquis Fuse, Bravo Company, 303rd Military Intelligence Battalion, 504th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, poses for a photo, Fort Hood, Texas. Fuse assisted police and fire department personnel by tracking people who had been removed from a local hotel as it burned. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 02.22.2021 16:30
    VIRIN: 200312-A-HC115-309
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Marquis Fuse [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Melissa Lessard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Community pulls together

    Killeen Hotel fire

