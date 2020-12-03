Staff Sgt. Marquis Fuse, Bravo Company, 303rd Military Intelligence Battalion, 504th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, poses for a photo, Fort Hood, Texas. Fuse assisted police and fire department personnel by tracking people who had been removed from a local hotel as it burned. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2021 16:30
|Photo ID:
|6528497
|VIRIN:
|200312-A-HC115-309
|Resolution:
|841x607
|Size:
|88.96 KB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Hometown:
|PAHOKEE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Staff Sgt. Marquis Fuse [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Melissa Lessard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT