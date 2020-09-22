Shannon Arrowood assembles a Redesigned Turret Network Box in Anniston Army Depot’s Laser/Thermal Electronics Branch.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2021 15:54
|Photo ID:
|6528471
|VIRIN:
|200922-A-SH847-013
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1006.28 KB
|Location:
|ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Electronics branch raises efficiency with training, Lean, by Mark Cleghorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT