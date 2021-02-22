210222-N-MK924-1045 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 22, 2021) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) Airman Kent Fox performs maintenance on a JP-5 air escape stowage tank aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 22. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Hinson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2021 16:17
|Photo ID:
|6528464
|VIRIN:
|210222-N-MK924-1045
|Resolution:
|3772x2694
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tripoli [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Joshua Hinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
