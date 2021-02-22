210222-N-MK924-1036 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 22, 2021) – Airman Andre Robinson operates a needle gun to clean a pad eye on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 22. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Hinson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2021 Date Posted: 02.22.2021 16:17 Photo ID: 6528462 VIRIN: 210222-N-MK924-1036 Resolution: 2263x3168 Size: 794.78 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tripoli [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Joshua Hinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.