2021 CNGB Biathlon: Day 1

Corey Girard from the Missouri National Guard skis during the Chief of the National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championships Sprint Race, February 22, 2021 at Camp Ripley. There are over 40 athletes from 10 states competing this year. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

