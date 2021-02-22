210220-N-BB269-2001 ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Feb. 20, 2021) Video slate graphic made for Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday and Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber's Black History Month video message. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Raymond D. Diaz III/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2021 13:12
|Photo ID:
|6528218
|VIRIN:
|210220-N-BB269-2001
|Resolution:
|1818x1027
|Size:
|837.15 KB
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210220-N-BB269-2001, by PO1 Raymond Diaz III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT