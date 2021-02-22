Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210220-N-BB269-2001

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Raymond Diaz III 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    210220-N-BB269-2001 ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Feb. 20, 2021) Video slate graphic made for Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday and Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber's Black History Month video message. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Raymond D. Diaz III/Released)

    USNA
    CNO
    Black History Month
    US Navy

