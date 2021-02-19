Texas Army National Guard deliver clean drinking water following Winter Storm 2021

Texas Army National Guard aviators fly water and food to Temple, North Austin and San Antonio, February 20, 2021. Aviators from both the Texas Air National Guard and Texas Army National Guard flying C-130s, UH-60 Blackhawks and CH-47 Chinook helicopters worked around the clock for several days to deliver more than 40,000 cases of water to areas with no access to clean water. The Texas National Guard, working with the Texas Division of Emergency Management and numerous other agencies, first responders, county officials and volunteers delivered millions of cases of water, food and other commodities to Texans in need after Winter Storm 2021 left millions without power or water. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. James Garcia)

