    Texas Army National Guard deliver clean drinking water following Winter Storm 2021 [Image 11 of 13]

    Texas Army National Guard deliver clean drinking water following Winter Storm 2021

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Texas Military Department

    Texas Army National Guard aviators fly water and food to Temple, North Austin and San Antonio, February 20, 2021. Aviators from both the Texas Air National Guard and Texas Army National Guard flying C-130s, UH-60 Blackhawks and CH-47 Chinook helicopters worked around the clock for several days to deliver more than 40,000 cases of water to areas with no access to clean water. The Texas National Guard, working with the Texas Division of Emergency Management and numerous other agencies, first responders, county officials and volunteers delivered millions of cases of water, food and other commodities to Texans in need after Winter Storm 2021 left millions without power or water. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. James Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    Date Posted: 02.22.2021 10:02
    Photo ID: 6527982
    VIRIN: 210220-Z-FP744-004
    Resolution: 1365x2048
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: AUSTIN, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas Army National Guard deliver clean drinking water following Winter Storm 2021 [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Texas National Guard
    TXARNG
    Texas Air National Guard
    Texas Army National Guard
    Texas Department of Public Safety
    DPS
    TXNG
    TXANG
    TDEM
    Texas Division of Emergency Management
    Texas Military Department
    TMD
    Texas Strong
    Winter Storm 2021
    Winter weather response

