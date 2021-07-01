Bravo Company, BLT 1/4 Marines provide security and conduct base defense drills at BMA

210107-M-JX780-1052 BALEDOGLE MILITARY AIRFIELD, Somalia (Jan. 7, 2021) – U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Frank Salazar, a designated marksman with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, provides security from a post. The 15th MEU is conducting operations under Joint Task Force – Quartz in support of Operation Octave Quartz. The mission of OOQ is to relocate U.S. Department of Defense forces in Somalia to other East Africa operating locations while maintaining pressure on violent extremists and supporting partner forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin)

