    Makin Island Underway [Image 3 of 3]

    Makin Island Underway

    BAHRAIN

    02.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Morrow 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    GULF OF BAHRAIN (Feb. 15, 2021) – Amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) pulls into Manama, Bahrain, during a scheduled port visit in support of logistics and maintenance, Feb. 15. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

