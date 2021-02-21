MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 21, 2021) – Quartermaster Seaman Cyrah Mays tracks marine traffic from the bridge wing of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) as the ship departs Manama, Bahrain, after a scheduled port visit in support of logistics and maintenance, Feb. 21. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Aaron Sperle)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2021 07:41
|Photo ID:
|6527858
|VIRIN:
|210221-N-GA608-1049
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|882.72 KB
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Aaron Sperle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Makin Island Conducts Port Visit in Bahrain
LEAVE A COMMENT