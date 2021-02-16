SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 16, 2021) – An E-2C Hawkeye, assigned to the “Liberty Bells” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 115, is secured on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Feb. 16, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aiko Bongolan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2021 Date Posted: 02.22.2021 04:47 Photo ID: 6527728 VIRIN: 210216-N-HB628-1070 Resolution: 3204x2289 Size: 1.17 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Zachary Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.