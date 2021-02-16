SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 16, 2021) – Aircraft are secured to the to the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Feb. 16, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aiko Bongolan)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2021 04:47
|Photo ID:
|6527726
|VIRIN:
|210216-N-HB628-1023
|Resolution:
|3577x2862
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Zachary Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
