SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 16, 2021) – Aircraft are secured to the to the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Feb. 16, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aiko Bongolan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2021 Date Posted: 02.22.2021 04:47 Photo ID: 6527726 VIRIN: 210216-N-HB628-1023 Resolution: 3577x2862 Size: 1.41 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Zachary Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.