UCCM Canaday receives Meritorious Service Medal

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 19, 2021) Capt. Jeffrey J. Kilian, commanding officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT), awards Master Chief Utilitiesman Travis Canaday, senior enlisted advisor, NAVFAC EURAFCENT, the Meritorious Service Medal for his engaged deckplate leadership and sound advice to 700 host nation employees, 300 enlisted Sailors, 300 Department of the Navy employees and 50 Civil Engineer Corps officers at NAVFAC. He lent his prodigious intellect to the Manager’s Internal Control Program, leading military and civilian program managers to reduce risk factors across 23 military programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brianna K. Green/Released)

