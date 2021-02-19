Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    UCCM Canaday receives Meritorious Service Medal [Image 2 of 3]

    UCCM Canaday receives Meritorious Service Medal

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brianna Green 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 19, 2021) Capt. Jeffrey J. Kilian, commanding officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT), awards Master Chief Utilitiesman Travis Canaday, senior enlisted advisor, NAVFAC EURAFCENT, the Meritorious Service Medal for his engaged deckplate leadership and sound advice to 700 host nation employees, 300 enlisted Sailors, 300 Department of the Navy employees and 50 Civil Engineer Corps officers at NAVFAC. He lent his prodigious intellect to the Manager’s Internal Control Program, leading military and civilian program managers to reduce risk factors across 23 military programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brianna K. Green/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    Date Posted: 02.22.2021 03:16
    Photo ID: 6527657
    VIRIN: 210219-N-HB733-0029
    Resolution: 3020x2013
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UCCM Canaday receives Meritorious Service Medal [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Brianna Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    UCCM Canaday receives Meritorious Service Medal
    UCCM Canaday receives Meritorious Service Medal
    UCCM Canaday receives Meritorious Service Medal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    "NAVFAC
    Meritorious Service Medal
    Master Chief
    Utilitiesman
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT