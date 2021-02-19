Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UCCM Canaday receives Meritorious Service Medal

    UCCM Canaday receives Meritorious Service Medal

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brianna Green 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 19, 2021) Capt. Jeffrey J. Kilian, commanding officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT), awards Master Chief Utilitiesman Travis Canaday, senior enlisted advisor, NAVFAC EURAFCENT, a command coin on his last day in the office for his dedication and support to the mission. Cananday completed his 24-month tour during the COVID19 pandemic while his wife remained in the continental U.S. to take care of his large breed dog. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brianna K. Green/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    Date Posted: 02.22.2021 03:16
    VIRIN: 210219-N-HB733-0036
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    "NAVFAC
    Meritorious Service Medal
    Master Chief
    Utilitiesman
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT

