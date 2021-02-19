UCCM Canaday receives Meritorious Service Medal

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 19, 2021) Capt. Jeffrey J. Kilian, commanding officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT), awards Master Chief Utilitiesman Travis Canaday, senior enlisted advisor, NAVFAC EURAFCENT, a command coin on his last day in the office for his dedication and support to the mission. Cananday completed his 24-month tour during the COVID19 pandemic while his wife remained in the continental U.S. to take care of his large breed dog. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brianna K. Green/Released)

