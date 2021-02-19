Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    British Forces Change of Command onboard NSF Diego Garcia

    FPO, AP, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mariterese Merrique 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Feb. 19, 2021) – Commander Kay Burbidge, the former Royal Navy Commander British Forces and Commissioner’s Representative, and Commander Steven R. Drysdale, the new Royal Navy Commander British Forces and Commissioner’s Representative, pose for a photo outside of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia’s headquarters building Feb. 19, 2020. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mariterese Merrique/released).

    Sailors
    Diego Garcia
    U.S. Navy
    Change of Command
    British Indian Ocean Territory
    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

