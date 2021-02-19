British Forces Change of Command onboard NSF Diego Garcia

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Feb. 19, 2021) – Commander Kay Burbidge, the former Royal Navy Commander British Forces and Commissioner’s Representative, and Commander Steven R. Drysdale, the new Royal Navy Commander British Forces and Commissioner’s Representative, pose for a photo outside of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia’s headquarters building Feb. 19, 2020. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mariterese Merrique/released).

