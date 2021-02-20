Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS New Orleans and 31st MEU Live-Fire Training [Image 14 of 15]

    USS New Orleans and 31st MEU Live-Fire Training

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelby Sanders 

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 20, 2021) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Gabriel Lorico, left, from Sacramento, Calif., and Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuels) 3rd Class Alapati Tautai, from Nu'uuli, American Samoa, fire a 50-cal machine gun during a live-fire gunnery training exercise aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18). New Orleans, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelby Sanders)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2021
    Date Posted: 02.21.2021 21:33
    Photo ID: 6527319
    VIRIN: 210220-N-KL617-1121
    Resolution: 5252x3501
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New Orleans and 31st MEU Live-Fire Training [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Kelby Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 Live-Fire Exercise
    USS New Orleans and 31st MEU Live-Fire Training
    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 Live-Fire Exercise
    USS New Orleans and 31st MEU Live-Fire Training
    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 Live-Fire Exercise
    USS New Orleans and 31st MEU Live-Fire Training
    USS New Orleans and 31st MEU Live-Fire Training
    USS New Orleans and 31st MEU Live-Fire Training
    USS New Orleans and 31st MEU Live-Fire Training
    USS New Orleans and 31st MEU Live-Fire Training
    USS New Orleans and 31st MEU Live-Fire Training
    USS New Orleans and 31st MEU Live-Fire Training
    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 Live-Fire Exercise
    USS New Orleans and 31st MEU Live-Fire Training
    USS New Orleans and 31st MEU Live-Fire Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    Navy
    Amphibious
    USS New Orleans
    ForgedByTheSea
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT