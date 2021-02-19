PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 19, 2021) Capt. Zachary Pipkorn, from Panama City Beach, Fla., views amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18) from the cockpit of a UH-1Y Huey helicopter assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262. New Orleans, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelby Sanders)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2021 Date Posted: 02.21.2021 21:33 Photo ID: 6527318 VIRIN: 210219-N-KL617-1425 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.24 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 Live-Fire Exercise [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Kelby Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.