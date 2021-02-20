U.S. Army personnel administer the COVD-19 Vaccine at Fortt. Hood, Texas, Feb. 20, 2021. More than 1,200 Soldiers, military retirees, civilian employees and family members were vaccinated at Fort Hood’s Abrams Gym Feb.21-22. The vaccination on site was staffed by U.S. Army nurses medics, and civilian medical professionals who volunteered to re-open the facility early over the weekend after a massive winter storm across Texas. Some of the medics did not have heat or water at their off-post homes in central Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2021 19:18
|Photo ID:
|6527181
|VIRIN:
|210219-A-AL574-1188
|Resolution:
|6000x3376
|Size:
|8.06 MB
|Location:
|FORT. HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army personnel administer the COVD-19 Vaccine [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Daniel Herman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
