U.S. Army personnel administer the COVD-19 Vaccine at Fortt. Hood, Texas, Feb. 20, 2021. More than 1,200 Soldiers, military retirees, civilian employees and family members were vaccinated at Fort Hood’s Abrams Gym Feb.21-22. The vaccination on site was staffed by U.S. Army nurses medics, and civilian medical professionals who volunteered to re-open the facility early over the weekend after a massive winter storm across Texas. Some of the medics did not have heat or water at their off-post homes in central Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)

