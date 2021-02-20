Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army personnel administer the COVD-19 Vaccine [Image 2 of 6]

    U.S. Army personnel administer the COVD-19 Vaccine

    FORT. HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman 

    III Corps

    U.S. Army personnel administer the COVD-19 Vaccine at Fortt. Hood, Texas, Feb. 20, 2021. More than 1,200 Soldiers, military retirees, civilian employees and family members were vaccinated at Fort Hood’s Abrams Gym Feb.21-22. The vaccination on site was staffed by U.S. Army nurses medics, and civilian medical professionals who volunteered to re-open the facility early over the weekend after a massive winter storm across Texas. Some of the medics did not have heat or water at their off-post homes in central Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2021
    Date Posted: 02.21.2021 19:17
    Photo ID: 6527178
    VIRIN: 210219-A-AL574-1139
    Resolution: 6000x3376
    Size: 8.03 MB
    Location: FORT. HOOD, TX, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army personnel administer the COVD-19 Vaccine [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Daniel Herman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army personnel administer the COVD-19 Vaccine
    U.S. Army personnel administer the COVD-19 Vaccine
    U.S. Army personnel administer the COVD-19 Vaccine
    U.S. Army personnel administer the COVD-19 Vaccine
    U.S. Army personnel administer the COVD-19 Vaccine
    U.S. Army personnel administer the COVD-19 Vaccine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fort hood
    vaccine
    iii corps
    peoplefirst
    covid19
    operation people first

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT