Directorate of Public Works repairs main water line

Water line operators at Fort Hood, Texas replace a section of a main line that burst after record-setting freezing temperatures on Feb. 20, 2021. The Fort Hood directorate of Public Works is coordination repairs for more the 1,000 leaks and broken pipes that impact safety, sanitations and operations the post. Maintenance crews have worked around-the-clock to ensure Soldiers in barracks and families on-post had heat and water during the massive winter storm. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)

