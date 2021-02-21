Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Engineers Week Spotlight: Naomi James-Snead Hits the Ground Sprinting

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2021

    Photo by Matthew Stinson 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Washington

    Naomi James-Snead, structural engineer, is representing Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington for Engineers Week. She serves at the Naval Research and Development Establishment (NR&DE) Support Office located at Naval Support Activity Annapolis.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engineers Week Spotlight: Naomi James-Snead Hits the Ground Sprinting, by Matthew Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    Engineer
    Navy
    Washington
    Maryland
    Civil Engineer Corps

